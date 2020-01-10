Sarileru Neekevvaru Review

1:10 AM Train Episode starts . Samskruthi ( Rashmika ) and her family is on board for their Kaasi to Kurnool journey

12:55AM Kids rescue operation by Indian Army led by Major Ajay Krishna has been shot well.

12:45 AM Party song ‘ Daang Daang ‘ is neatly choreographed . Mahesh and Thamanna pair danced well.

12:35AM Major Ajay Krishna has been introduced.

First operation bomb diffusion episode.

12:30AM Movie opens in a college classroom. Vijayasanthi as professor teaches a lesson to a rowdy student

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru is the first big ticket film of the year and it is carrying high expectations in audience and trade circles. The Anil Ravipudi directional marks the comeback of yesteryear actress Vijaya Shanthi in a powerful role. Mahesh plays a military officer and the story is set in the backdrop of Kurnool. Happening beauty Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Prakash Raj plays crucial role. .

The trailers packed with full-on entertainment and masala elements have recieved a thumping response and pushed the expectations on the film further. Anil Ravipudi seems to have readied yet another well packaged commerical fare for both mass and class audience. Devi Sri Prasad composed a decent soundtrack and reports suggest that Mahesh has pulled off superb dance moves in a couple of songs.

Trade circles are expectations a solid start for Sarileru Neekevvaru in all areas. Let’s find out if the film is worth the hype or not.