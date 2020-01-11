Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo $14 USA Premiers Today

Finally, the day has arrived! Ala Vaikunthapurramulo Craze is going on all over the overseas and across USA today Jan 11thwith full packed all day premiere shows!

All family audience now can now comfortably watch a big film premieres at very reasonable ticket price of just $14 and below (expectations apply) which is setting up a new trend!!

We are getting overwhelming response and couldn’t accommodate more shows in some locations even though we are trying our best.

Please be patience and keep watching for additional shows or book in advance for following days. Some locations sold out for Sunday and even for weekdays also.

Wizard of Words Tivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a full-length family-based comedy and emotional entertainer where Stylish Star Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj playing leading roles followed by Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth Akkineni and Navdeep in key roles.

Welcome 2020 Sankranti with a Classic Family feast entertainer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo! Satisfaction guaranteed for your investment!!

Note: You won’t see this movie on Amazon Prime or Netflix! Watch it on Big screen and enjoy the Great visuals, background music and songs.

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC