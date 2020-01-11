Sarileru Neekevvaru – Take a Bow

Great India Films is happy to announce Sarileru Neekevvaru has crossed $1.1 Million already in USA and going strong. It has collected $764K on Friday and has opened with about $300k on Saturday morning.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has right set of ingredients with ample action, drama and Sentiment, Comedy and Patriotism hence it is a true Sankranthi feast for all movie lovers.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is going strong at Box office worldwide and is posing to be career best for Mahesh.

Mahesh excelled with his comic timing, stylish looks and excellent action. Rashmika sizzled as a cute and energetic girl. Paraksh and Ajay are at their best as comic Villans. Vijayasanthi is back with her excellent performance. Sangeetha did amazing with as an overaction mom. Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash Reddy, Bandla Ganesh and Jabardash Apparao entertained well.

We encourage everyone to watch Sarileru Neekevvaru film with family and friends and enjoy this NEVER SEEN EVER AFTER act from Mahesh and team on big screen near you.

Ardhamavutundaaaa?

Audience TAKE A BOW for making this a huge Blockbuster

