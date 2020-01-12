Flag code violation:Complaint against IPS officer Avinash Mohanty

A complaint related to Flag Code – 2002 violations and several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was received by Banjara Hills police against Deputy Police Commissioner (Detective Department) of Hyderabad CCS and incharge DCP of South Zone on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged by Mr. Syed Abdahu Qadri Kashaf, a resident of Malakpet locality. According to the complaint copy gathered by telugu360.com, the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) organised ‘Tiranga Rally’ opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) from Mir Alam Edga to Shastripuram on Friday under leadership of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM supremo Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi.

A group of youth and women who took part in the rally followed by a public meeting were returned to Old City as rally by carrying National Flags. Meanwhile, the senior police officer Mr. Avinash Mohanty was on the same way by his vehicle. The police in the bandobast were tried to clear way for the DCP’s vehicle meanwhile the DCP came out from the vehicle and started Lathe Charge on few youth. Following this incident, the National Flags were fallen down from few people hands and some others recorded the entire incident in their smart phones later posted in social media.

The complainant Mr. Qadri watched the video and rushed to Banjara Hill Police Station and lodged a complaint against the DCP. As the police initially did not accept the complaint, Mr. Qadri brought the matter to the notice of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mr. Anjani Kumar that followed by acceptance of the complaint by the police. The complainant requested police to register a case under Flag Code and sections 324, 13A and 146 of IPC for taking necessary action against the top cop.

Police said that the complaint was recorded in the General Diary (GD) and did not register any FIR as they were seeking legal opinion whether the case against an IPS officer was cognizance or not.