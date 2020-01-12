Balayya too joins YSRCP, says AP Dy.CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. Narayana Swamy on Saturday told media that Hindupuram MLA and Film Star Mr. Nandamuri Balakrishna would also join YSRCP if the party opens doors to the TDP leaders and legislature.

Speaking to media at Tirupati, the Deputy CM said that the TDP would have only N.Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. “If we open doors for new joining, all the MLAs and leaders are ready to shift to YSRCP. Except Chandrababu and Lokesh, no one will be existed in TDP,” he said.

When media persons asked about Balayya, the Deputy CM said, “He too joins with us if we start threatening him on the re-opening of cases filed against him earlier.” He also said that Balayya was come out from a case, related to firing on astrologer Satyanarayana earlier, with the help of the then Chief Minister Dr. Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy.