TS BJP chief row: Laxman or Jitender?

Following the announcement of senior BJP leader Mr. J.P.Nadda as the new party chief at national level and he will take oath on January 26, sources from the party’s high command are saying that announcements of new chiefs in all states would be done on January 20.

The sources said that until and unless any key developments would take place, Dr. K.Laxman might not be replaced in Telangana State and there would be a change in Andhra Pradesh. “The high command has already completed exercise for the selection of new chiefs at states-level. Majority of states will get new presidents. But, there may be no change in Telangana as it gave 4 MP seats to the party,” the sources said.

Amazingly, Ex-MP Mr. Jitender Reddy on Saturday made a statement at Mahbubnagar while speaking to media that he might become Party’s state president as he has all qualifications.

The Ex-MP also said that he would only face Telangana Chief Minister Mr. K.Chandrashekar Rao. “I had an insult with TRS party’s chief as he did not give me party ticket from Mahbubnagar Parliament Segment during General Elections. If I become BJP president in TS, I must be equal to Mr. KCR, the TRS chief,” Mr. Reddy said.

Sources said that the BJP high command might consider a leader from ‘Reddy’ community, which dominates in Telangana and attracts voters. “Presently, many leaders from the community are existed in the party. But, Mr. Jitender Reddy has an experience as MP and he was very active in national politics. The BJP’s high command observed his skills at very near and there are chances to Jitender Reddy as party’s chief in TS,” they said.