MP Arvind sold party tickets, says BJP cadre

BJP leaders at Urban Local Body (ULB) from Nizamabad district on Saturday alleged that the party’s MP Mr. Arvind Dharmapuri and his key associate Mr. Baisa Lakshmi Narasaiah sold party tickets in Civic Body elections to others who did not work for the party earlier and newly joined from other parties.

The aspirants who did not get tickets in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation elections held a protest while the Party’s state affairs incharge Mr. Krishna Das, State President Dr. K.Laxman and Union Minister Mr. G.Kishan Reddy were holding a review meeting on the strategies to be taken up in municipal polls at the Party’s state office located at Katella Mandi in Hyderabad.

The leaders including Nizamabad city president, who were protesting outside the meeting hall, alleged that 18 candidates were given B-forms of them majority were newly joined leaders from other parties especially from Congress. They said that the MP came from Congress and he was planning to give grand welcome to congress leaders with red-carpet in the civic body polls.