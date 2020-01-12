Jagan may crush AP but not Kammas: RK

Andhra Jyothi Managing Director Radha Krishna used to say that the Jaganmohan Reddy government is targeting one particular caste. But now, in his latest Kothapaluku column, RK made an open attack on Jagan Circar for its obvious mission to crush Kammas. It has gone to a sadistic extent the police specifically identifying and targetting Kamma agitators in Amaravati villages and also other parts of the state. Radha Krishna says that Jagan Reddy’s father YSR never took a negative stand against Kammas. In fact, most Reddy CMs in the past liked to make friendship with the Kamma leaders and industrialists from Coastal districts. Chenna Reddy personally convinced Akkineni Nageswara Rao to come and set up his studio in Hyderabad.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy used to be very close to some Kamma leaders with whom he shared his feelings openly. This was despite the TDP being the main enemy for his political career. Not just that, YSR also continued the same policies adopted by Chandrababu Naidu with regard to Hyderabad city development. If YSR cancelled Naidu plans, Hyderabad would not have been a globally progressive city now. Radha Krishna pointed out how Telugu film industry was offered huge lands to shift to Hyderabad in those days. At that time, only Kammas dominated the film industry. If anti-Kamma feelings were there at that time, there would be no question of shifting of this industry to Hyderabad. Likewise, shifting Amaravati to punish Kammas would only crush AP but not the caste.