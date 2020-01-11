TS Civic Body Polls: Parties worried on ‘Migrations’

Few aspirants in Civic Body Polls in Telangana State are shifting political parties overnight, following doubts of getting B-Forms from their respective parties.

On Friday, which is last day for submission of nominations for wards in Municipalities and divisions in Municipal Corporations, several candidates submitted their nominations from two parties apart from another nomination as ‘Independent’. Meanwhile, two or more nominations were submitted from same party at few places but, the candidature will be confirmed to those who submit B-Form from the respective party before the scrutiny process by the State Election Commission (SEC). Few other aspirants shifted their parties overnight due to either weak response from their party high commands on their candidature or offers from the other parties. Ruling party TRS and main opposition Congress has been experiencing such situations from its leaders at municipalities and municipal corporation level.

In Kamareddy Municipality, Mr. Ellanki Srinivas from ruling party on Friday submitted a set of nomination from TRS and within couple of minutes; he joined Congress and submitted another set from the national party. Meanwhile, few former MPTCs and a former ZPTC member from TRS, who are the key associates of ex-MLA Mr. Enugu Ravinder Reddy, have joined Congress on Friday as they did not get assurance on tickets from the sitting MLA Mr. Nallamadugu Surender. Similarly, in Manchirial Municipality, the Vice Chairman of the Municipality and TRS leader Mr. Uppalaiah joined congress as he got assurance on ticket as Municipal Chairman. Mr. Challa Bhushanam from the ruling party from Laxettipet and sitting Market Committee Chairman also joined Congress and got ticket from the national party as Municipal Chairman. Besides these leaders, Mr. Elurthi Shankar from the ruling party from Bellampally Municipality joined in Congress and TRS leader from Khanapur Mr. Madire Satyanarayana joined BJP. Few leaders from TRS at Parakal in Warangal Rural District have also joined in BJP.

Few congress leaders from various districts including Mr. Ismail (Mahbubnagar), two Councillors from Janagaon have joined TRS on Friday. Interestingly, Mr. Dayakar Reddy from Peerjadiguda municipal corporation at Hyderabad outskirts joined Congress on Friday and within couple of minutes, he joined back TRS.