No security for women, Dalits under Jagan rule, says former minister

Former minister and senior TDP leader, Peethala Sujatha said here on Monday that the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report clearly indicated that there is no security for women, tribals and Dalits under the YSRCP regime.

“Almost every day atrocities have been committed against women, Dalits and tribals in the past three years,” Sujatha told media persons at TDP headquarters here. The recent NCRB report released on Sunday clearly indicated the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s, Tuglaq rule, she added.

Compared to 2020, in 2021, just in one year, the crime rate on SCs increased by 3.28 per cent while on the STs it increased by 12.81 per cent, she pointed out. Andhra Pradesh is in the seventh place in the country in the crime rate against Dalits and tribals, she stated.

It is really atrocious that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power by making several promises to Dalits, tribals and women, including ensuring their security, totally ignored it after assuming power, Peethala Sujatha maintained. In fact, the YSRCP Government is targeting these sections, she felt.

“The YSRCP MLC, Anathababu, brutally murdered his car driver, Subrahmanyam, who is a Dalit, and door-delivered his body to his family members,” she noted. Another Dalit, who was a doctor in Visakhapatnam, Dr Sudhakar, was subjected to mental.and physical harassment just because he asked for a mask. He ultimately committed suicide unable to bear the harassment, she said.

Another Dalit youth Omkar was killed in Chittoor just because he questioned the high-rise prices of liquor in the Jagan Reddy government, the former minister said.

The safety and security of women under YSRCP rule is under threat as atrocities on women are highest in Andhra Pradesh in the recent past. Murders and atrocities against women have been on the rise in the past three years and majority of the accused in these crimes are YSRCP activists, she stated.

False cases are being registered against the TDP activists for questioning such criminal activities of the YSRCP workers, she said adding that while the State Government is protecting those who are indulging in such illegal activities. Why Jagan Reddy is not opening his mouth despite the increase in crime rate in the State, she asked and demanded that at least now the Chief Minister take necessary measures for the safety of these sections.