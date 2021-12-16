No ticket guarantee please, BJP dashes hopes of defectors!

Leaders from various parties in Telangana have either joined BJP or planning to BJP with a belief that the joining in BJP itself guarantees party ticket to contest upcoming Assembly polls in 2023 or Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

However, the BJP high command has reportedly made it clear to such leaders that mere joining BJP does not guarantee party ticket to contest elections and the party will take several factors into consideration like their sincerity and commitment towards party, accessibility to party activists and people in the constituency.

The high command observed that leaders from other parties are joining BJP and simply confining to their homes later without involving in party activities or remaining accessible to people or party activists in respective constituencies.

Moreover, they are projecting themselves as candidates for upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls on their own saying that they joined BJP after they were guaranteed tickets.

With this, other leaders in the constituency from other parties, though willing to join BJP and work hard for the growth of BJP are not joining BJP as they feel that they have no chance to get tickets since the party has already promised tickets to others who joined prior to them.

The BJP high command cleared the doubts of such leaders saying that mere joining the party does not guarantee party ticket.

Such leaders who had hopes of getting tickets just by joining BJP are reportedly looking to switch back to their old parties like Congress, TRS for their political future.