Has Jagan roped ‘shadow teams’ to check coverts in YSRCP?

There is a buzz in ruling YSRCP circles in Andhra Pradesh that party president and AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has constituted ‘shadow teams’ in all Assembly constituencies in the state to keep an eye on the movements of his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs etc.

Jagan is receiving several complaints against his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs of resorting to all kinds of irregularities by misusing their power and position and minting money.

Normally, CMs of all states track the movement of their ministers, MLAs etc and also that of leaders of opposition parties through state government’s intelligence department, Jagan seems to be not convinced with intelligence reports.

He reportedly deployed his own shadow teams comprising of his ardent supporters and followers in the party and government to track the movements of his ministers, MLAs, MLCs etc and report to him directly every fortnight.

Jagan is reportedly suspecting a few ministers, party MLAs, MLCs from certain castes of maintaining secret ties with TDP leaders from the same castes and even amassing properties, money on the names of benamis of TDP leaders to ensure that no one can smell it and catch them.

Jagan’s shadow teams have been reportedly given the task to detect such leaders who are working as ‘coverts’ for TDP within YSRCP.