No Tollywood shootings in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad is the most comfortable place for film shoots as the city has enough number of studios and shooting floors. There is huge amount of open space available across the outskirts. Though the Telangana government is ready to grant permissions for film shoots, it is not that easy to shoot in Hyderabad. The number of coronavirus cases have been increasing at a rapid speed in Telangana and most of the new cases are from Hyderabad. There are several containment zones in the city.

It is not easy to conduct outdoor shoots in and around Hyderabad. The Telangana government may impose restrictions for shooting in the city and it may ask not to shoot in the city because of the increasing number of cases. Even the top actors are not recommending shoots in Hyderabad for some time. The shoot locations should be away from red zones. The crew members should be kept safe and healthy. Tollywood filmmakers have enough challenges to face in the coming days because of coronavirus.