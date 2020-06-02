One more succumbs to LG Polymers gas leak

The worst fears of ICMR and other researchers have come true. On Tuesday, one more succumbed to the exposure of styrene gas leak from LG Polymers in Vizag’s Venkatapuram , taking the death toll to 14 so far.

The deceased was identified as Kankaraju, who was hospitalised after exposure to the gas that leaked from the LG Polymers Private Limited earlier this month. Kankaraju was admitted in KGH following the gas leak from LG Polymers and later discharged after treatment.

Days after being discharged from hospital, Kanakaraju’s condition deteriorated and died on Tuesday. It may be recalled that 13 people, including two children, died when the styrene vapour leaked from the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in Vizag on 7 May. Hundreds of people from five nearby villages surrounding LG Polymers fell ill after inhaling the toxic styrene gas. Following investigations, researchers have warned that the effects of the gas leak could be acute and long-term and advised the Jagan government to conduct regular monitoring of the villagers.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced Rs 1 crore compensation each to the families of those who had succumbed. It is not known whether the state government will give Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of Kanakaraju. On its part, the National Green Tribunal has ordered LG Polymers to deposit Rs 50 crore.