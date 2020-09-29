No traces of organic poison found in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body

The officials of CBI are investigating the death matter of Sushant Singh Rajput. A panel from the AIIMS has taken the responsibility to analyze the autopsy report that was conducted at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The AIIMS official found out that there are no traces of poison in the body of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the AIIMS panel did not rule out the angle of homicide. The panel said that there was no enough light when the autopsy was conducted. The AIIMS panel said that they were surprised that the death time was not mentioned in the autopsy report.

The officials of AIIMS already submitted the report to the officials of CBI last evening. The CBI will take the call after going through the detailed report submitted by the AIIMS panel. The CBI officials questioned many but they could not get any solid evidence in this case till date. The bail hearing of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty will come for hearing today. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14th.