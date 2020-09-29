Contempt petition against Krishna Collector in land case

Since the YCP came to power, lots of decisions are getting into court cases. There were instances of contempt of court petitions filed against the Government itself. Now, this clash and acrimony is extending to the bureaucracy also. A fresh contempt of court petition is now filed against the Krishna District Collector for not implementing the court order. This is with regard to the encroachment of a private land in Jaggayyapeta limits.

Advocate Sravan Kumar took to the notice of the High Court that the Collector did not implement its order for acting against the encroachers. This was pertaining to a case filed by Sravan Kumar in 2019 about encroachment of 5.6 acres. The court gave orders for taking action against the encroachers.

It is well known that the bureaucracy is under heavy pressure from the political bosses to toe the line of the ruling party leaders in any issue or case. As a result, central services officials are now being forced to stand before the courts. Already, the Chief Secretary and the DGP had these bitter experiences. Now, this litigation problem is slowly spreading to the District Collectors and SPs.