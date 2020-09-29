Dubbaka byelections on November 3

The Election Commission of India has decided to conduct the byelections for Dubbaka – the lone vacant Assembly seat in Telangana- on November 3. The Election Commission of India will be holding by-polls for 53 Assembly seats across the country on the same day.

The notification for the Dubbaka byelections will be released on October 9, while nominations should be filed on or before October 16. Nomination withdrawal will be accepted on or before October 19. The polling for Dubbaka will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Dubbaka fell vacant after its former TRS MLA S Ramalinga Reddy died due to a heart attack. The political parties have already entered into the campaign mode. Finance Minister T Harish Rao has already made several visits to Dubbaka constituency. The TRS is making all efforts to retain the seat, while the Congress party has started conducting meetings with local leaders. Siddipet District Congress Committee president T Narsa Reddy was among the contenders for the ticket, while BJP could field M Raghunandana Rao for the seat. Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) led by Prof. Kodandaram had also announced that it would contest the elections.