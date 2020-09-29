Megastar aims Dasara release for Vedhalam Remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently had a meeting with Koratala Siva and finalized the dates for the shoot of Acharya. Ram Charan will join the sets of Acharya in the upcoming schedule in October and Chiranjeevi will join the sets after Dasara. The entire shoot of Acharya is expected to be completed by the end of February. Chiranjeevi already gave his nod for Meher Ramesh for the remake of Vedhalam.

The regular shoot of Vedhalam remake will start from March 2021 and the movie is aimed for Dasara 2021 release. Chiranjeevi is in plans to complete the shoot in back to back schedules. Sai Pallavi plays a crucial role in this film and Anil Sunkara is the producer. Meher Ramesh is currently finalizing the tunes for the film. The other actors and technicians are finalized.