EAMCET candidates who missed entrance exam have good news

Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) candidates who missed the entrance exam have some good news. The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will conduct the exam for the students who could not appear for EAMCET because of being quarantined due to Covid-19.

Candidates who missed appearing for the exam were asked to apply through mail. The EAMCET officials will intimate the candidates about the exam date and other details. The candidates have to submit EAMCET hall tickets as well as Covid positive status report by Wednesday 5 p.m, AP EAMCET chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Kakinada (JNTU-K) vice-chancellor M Ramalinga Raju stated. More than 20 students have informed the state government officials that they could not appear for the entrance and requested them to give another chance to write the exam.