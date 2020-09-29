TDP defends Purandeswari, calls Vijayasai a jailbird

The TDP leaders do not usually support Daggubati Purandeswari, considering the long-standing differences between Mr Chandrababu Naidu and his co-brother-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. It is well known how Purandeswari had to join the Congress party and later the BJP for shaping her political career. Now, after getting the national general secretary post in BJP, Purandeswari has spoken in strong defence of Amaravati Capital.

Quite surprisingly, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has made caste allegations against Purandeswari for supporting the Amaravati project after she took over as BJP top post. The YCP leaders were targeting Purandeswari despite her having strong influence in the BJP national circles.

In the face of this, the TDP came in defence of Purandeswari and launched a scathing attack on Vijayasai Reddy. Former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu said that the NTR family was like a Tulsi garden while the YCP MP was a Ganja plant in a Ganja garden. Everybody knows the illegal assets cases and how Vijayasai Reddy has been condemned as a jailbird.

Ayyanna Patrudu told Vijayasai not to speak with arrogance and attitude as the day is not far off when he would have to pay a heavy price for his illegal activities.