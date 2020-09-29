TDP fact-finding team talks to Dalit judge brother Ramachandra

S Ramachandra, the brother of S Ramakrishna, a junior civil judge under suspension, who was injured when some unknown persons attacked him at B Kothakota in Chittoor district on Tuesday said he was attacked by Kumar Reddy at the behest of Thamballapalle Constituency MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanatha Reddy.

Ramachandra said four unidentified people came in a black car when he was buying ‘Dragon fruits’ on the wayside at B Kothakota when some unidentified persons in a car asked the vendor to give way. When Ramachandra intervened and protested, the four unidentified persons thrashed him. On Tuesday, the TDP fact-finding team constituted to find out complete details on the attack on Ramachandra met in Chittoor. Ramachandra gave a detailed sequence of events that unfolded on the day he was attacked.

The police on Monday arrested one P, Prathap Reddy, for allegedly attacking Ramachandra. Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar told the media that there was no political motive behind the attack. Ramachandra, however, stated that he has no clue who Prathap Reddy is.

Earlier, a Dalit magistrate, S Ramakrishna from Chittoor alleged that he was physically assaulted by YSRCP men, who were aides of Minister of Mines and Minerals Peddi Ramachandra Reddy. He claims this was over a row with his former colleague Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy, who is presently the chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Some men picked a fight with Ramakrishna at his residence in B Kothakota when he questioned the men while they were allegedly stealing his bricks, which he had stocked next to his residence for construction. Subsequently, Ramakrishna called the police. However, by the time police reached, the accused had fled.

The junior judge then approached B Kothakota police station to file a complaint about the attack.