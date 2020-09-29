Naidu ridicules DGP over “sealed cover” letters

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday ridiculed state Director General of Police Gautam Sawang for asking him to refrain from writing letters to the media.

Gautam Sawang asked Naidu to refrain from writing letters to the media and instead write to him in private to help police discharge their lawful duties. “You may kindly write to me in a sealed cover and help the police in discharging their lawful duties and protecting the rights of people at large, thereby maintaining and enforcing the rule of law,” he said.

To this, Naidu lashed out at Sawang stating that if there is a breakdown in law and order should the opposition party write to the police or the ruling party. “Whose responsibility is it to enforce proper law and order in the state? Is it not the duty of the police to ensure that they implement the law of the land in true letter and spirit? How can the DGP ask me to write a letter in a sealed cover. How can he ask me not to write letters to the media,” Naidu questioned.

The TDP president stated that there has been a complete breakdown of law and order in the state ever since the YSRCP rode to power. “In the last more than one year, there has been an increasing attacks on Dalits, temples were being attacked. There is utter lawlessness. The DGP instead of looking into these issues is talking like an opposition party leader and not as the police boss. This attitude is most unfortunate. Several times the DGP was summoned by the High Court, yet the atrocities on Dalits have not stopped,” he said.

Naidu had recently written a letter stating that the attack on suspended judge Ramakrishna’s brother Ramachandra in Chittoor district was planned and sponsored by the ruling YSRCP. In the letter, Naidu alleged that the attack was an attempt to muzzle the voice of suspended Judge Ramakrishna and his brother Ramachandra.

On September 27, Ramachandra was attacked by four unidentified persons when he went to buy fruits at a vegetable market in B. Kothakota. While he was buying fruits, the unidentified persons were traveling in a car. The unidentified persons entered into a verbal duel with Ramachandra and later thrashed him.