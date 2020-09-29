Sonu Sood conferred with Special Humanitarian Award

Actor Sonu Sood who is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema proved that he is a man with a golden heart too. He stood as a helping hand for lakhs of migrant workers who have been struggling to reach their hometowns during this coronavirus pandemic time. For his exceptional work during this coronavirus team, he is conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Sonu Sood is also providing free education and medical facilities for young children in the country. Sonu Sood received the award in a virtual ceremony. Sonu Sood thanked UNDP for the felicitation. Sonu Sood recently joined the sets of Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Alludu Adhurs which will release soon. Sonu Sood is also busy endorsing various brands and is rushed with several offers in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.