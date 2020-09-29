R Madhavan responds about Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

From the past couple of days, there are speculations that versatile actor R Madhavan is in talks to play the lead antagonist in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa that will be directed by Sukumar. The actor took his twitter handle and responded about the speculations. Madhavan made it clear that he is not a part of Pushpa. “Not true at all guys” posted Madhavan on his twitter handle. Vijay Sethupathi was considered for the role of the antagonist but the actor rejected the opportunity.

The makers are yet to finalize the lead villain in this pan Indian project. Sukumar is in plans to start the shoot of Pushpa from November. Rashmika is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pushpa is aimed for release during the second half of next year. Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver in Pushpa and his rugged look already gained a decent response from the audience.

Not true at all guys .🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/GqGSWvCXQ7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 29, 2020