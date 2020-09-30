Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for coronavirus during a routine test, his office said in a tweet this evening. The 71-year-old, who is in home quarantine, is asymptomatic and in good health, the tweet read.

“The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” the tweet from his office read

Naidu’s wife, Usha, has tested negative and is in self-isolation. Naidu underwent a Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning and was found to be infected.

Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, was actively involved during the monsoon session of Parliament which was later cut short due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.