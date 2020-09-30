Bigg boss: Collection king will be the captain

In Bigg boss season 4 Telugu, usually, Tuesday is the task for the luxury budget task. But today Bigg boss clearly announced that this will be the captaincy task.



The task:

During this task, some coins will be thrown randomly into the house. The coins will have some face value like 50, 100, etc. Housemates have to compete for the coins being thrown into the house and collect them. They can steal from others and save them from being stolen. In the end, whoever has more coins will have special benefits during the captaincy contest.

Game started:

As soon as the game started, housemates did all kinds of tantrums like – Divi stealing Kumar Sai coins, Amma Rajasekhar saving Divi’s coins from others, Abhijit scolding Monal for giving her coins to Akhil, etc. Ariyana and many others made deals with other contestants that if they are having more coins than them they can give their coins to her and vice versa. In the end, contestants can sacrifice their coins to others if they are not sure of winning. While Monal was supporting Akhil by giving her coins to him, Swathi was seen bonding with Abhijit and sharing her coins with him. Monal-Akhil duo was seen keenly observing this development. Amma Rajasekhar was seen playing the double game by helping Harika to save her coins at safe place and later showing that place to Sohail. The task will continue tomorrow too.

Sohail’s temper

Before the start of this game, Sohail and Abhijit were seen bitterly arguing about the last week’s task. It is known news that Abhijit played the game with mind, tricked Divi and turned the game into their favor. This furiated Sohail and he was seen shouting at robots team on that day. But it seems the gap that started during the task still continuing between Sohail and Abhijit. Mehboob was seen supporting Sohail. Abijit was trying to defend himself but at times he looks like an arrogant person. Sohail tried to provoke Abhijit by saying Abhijit cant play physical games and he takes shelter behind the girls. Sohail was also seen arguing with Ariyana in the same episode today about stealing the coins. Given he is in the nominations, this temper of Sohail may hamper his prospects.

Overall, this task is good as of now, though not as fierce as the similar task in previous seasons. The task will continue tomorrow too.