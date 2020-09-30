Anushka signs two new films

Anushka Shetty is one of the top actresses of Tollywood. She took a long break after Bhaagamathiee and her next film Nishabdham is heading for a digital release on October 2nd. Speaking during her recent media interaction, Anushka clarified that she has signed two new interesting projects and they would start rolling next year. Anushka said that the makers of these projects would announce the news officially soon. The top actress also listened to other scripts and loved some of them but she is keen to take up new projects once she is done with these two new films.

“I always worked without breaks in my career. After Bhaagamathiee, I wanted to take a break. Then Hemanth narrated the script of Nishabdham and I felt that it is a challenging role. I signed the project. Nishabdham is a new experience and is my first film which was entirely shot abroad. I have signed two new projects and they will roll next year and will be announced soon. I am missing the theatre experience and waiting eagerly for the theatres to reopen. Spent time watching web series during this coronavirus pandemic time. I also spent enough time with my family. I wasn’t approached for Adipurush. Would love to do a web-based project if I am convinced with the script” told Anushka.

Nishabdham directed by Hemanth Madhukar features Anushka, R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali in the lead roles. The film streams on Amazon Prime from October 2nd.