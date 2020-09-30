Rakul Preet Singh follows a new strategy

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh has been facing the heat after her name surfaced across social media circles. Rakul Preet Singh is one actress who is quite active on social media and interacts with everyone on the platform. She loves to interact with her fans and will always share the updates on her projects and other happenings. But with the actress named in the drugs case, Rakul Preet Singh has been under the scanner. The actress attended the investigation recently and returned back to work in Hyderabad.

Rakul Preet Singh decided to stay away from social media circles for time being till things calm down. She is back to the sets of Krish’s film and she would fly to Mumbai when needed. The actress has four films lined up in Telugu and Hindi. She is even endorsing several brands and Rakul is confident about coming out with a clean chit in the drugs case. She even filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the media trial. This fitness freak admitted that she has no habit of smoking and leads a healthy life.