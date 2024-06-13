Non-bailable Warrant against actor Prudhvi Raj

Tollywood actor Prudhvi Raj landed into several controversies after he entered into politics. He was slammed by a section and he lost opportunities. The actor is back in Telugu cinema and is busy as an actor. Prudhvi Raj is separated from his wife Sri Lakshmi and she approached the Family Court in Vijayawada as Prudhvi Raj failed to pay an alimony of Rs 8 lakhs per month. The Vijayawada Family Court issued a non-bailable warrant against Prudhvi Raj. The actor is yet to respond about the warrant issued by the court.

