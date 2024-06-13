Sunny Deol picks up one more Sequel

Bollywood veteran actor Sunny Deol made a strong comeback with Gadar 2 last year and the film was a smashing box-office hit. Sunny Deol is back on the track and he has been demanding big remuneration for his upcoming projects. Today came one more big announcement and Sunny Deol picked up one more sequel of his super hit film. Border was a massive hit in the career of Sunny Deol and the sequel is on. An official announcement came out today and JP Dutta in association with Bhushan Kumar will produce Border 2.

Anurag Singh will direct Border 2 and Border released on June 13th 1997 and Border 2 is announced on the same day after years. The actors and technicians will be finalized and announced soon. Border will have its theatrical release next year and Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta are the producers. Sunny Deol also gave his nod for Telugu director Gopichand Malineni and the mass entertainer will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.