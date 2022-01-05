Non-Reddy YSRCP MLAs revolting against Reddy leaders!

YSRCP is known to be a ‘Reddy dominated party’ since its inception. But after YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, the Reddy domination has crossed all the limits

YSRCP chief and AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy might have given key cabinet minister posts to Non-Reddy MLAs to balance caste equations, but it is widely believed that these Non-Reddy ministers have no powers. It’s the Reddy leaders in respective districts and Assembly constituencies who are not even MLAs run the show.

People approach these Reddy leaders for any works or recommendations and they ignore non Reddy MLAs. These Reddy leaders get their works done by reaching out to top YSRCP Reddy leaders directly without the knowledge of their non Reddy MLAs.

Non Reddy MLAs in YSRCP are reportedly feeling humilated with this attitude of Reddy leaders. The situation is more worse in Prakasam district.

Non Reddy MLAs in Prakasam district have reportedly joined hands to revolt and fight against Reddy domination. MLAs from Vyshya and Yadav community are angry at Reddy domination in their respective constituencies. Even education minister Adimulapu Suresh is learnt to be angry at Reddys.

If Jagan fails to control this, there is a risk of non Reddy MLAS quitting YSRCP and join TDP or some other parties.