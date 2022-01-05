Official: Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam Postponed

After the postponement of RRR, there are speculations about the release of Prabhas’ next pan-Indian attempt Radhe Shyam. The makers issued couple of official statements that the film will hit the screens as per the plan on January 14th all over. With the spread of the new Omicron variant huge all over, the makers of Radhe Shyam informed the distributors and other parties about the postponement of the release. There are talks that the makers are considering March 18th as the new release date of the film but things cannot be predicted now.

Radhe Shyam is a romantic saga that is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are the lead actors and UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Ajith’s upcoming movie Valimai release too is pushed after the government of Tamil Nadu announced to shut the theatres across the state. The states of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal and New Delhi announced the complete closure of theatres and states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and others will operate with 50 percent occupancy. A clarity on the release dates of Tollywood movies is expected this weekend.