Omicron Scare: Tough days ahead for Indian Cinema

The film industry is badly shattered because of the coronavirus. Two waves hit the nation and the theatres are shut, several biggies are postponed. A trade analyst based in Mumbai revealed that Bollywood will be losing Rs 500 crores per month because of the interests and expenses due to the postponement of films. Sooryavanshi and 83 are the only biggies from Bollywood that released in the recent months. A heap of films are lined up for release from January 2022 but the Omicron variant spoiled the plans. There is no clarity about when the normalcy is back and when the audience would rush to theatres to watch movies.

Same is the case in Tollywood. Films like RRR and Radhe Shyam are postponed. Several films are planned for release during February to May 2022. There is no clarity about the release dates of these projects. Several Telugu films are heading for release during Sankranthi but the filmmakers are scared if the theatres across AP and Telangana will get closed due to the widespread of the Omicron variant. Ajith’s Valimai is postponed after the theatres in Tamil Nadu are shut. Several other states closed the theatres and the experts say that the third wave would reach the peaks in February and March. More than 10 lakh cases are reported in a day in USA which is huge.

With the heaping up interests and alarming situations all over, there is no clarity about when things will return back to normal. For now, Indian cinema is heading for a closure for the third time because of Coronavirus.