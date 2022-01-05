Mahesh Babu lauds Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is back with a bang and his recent offering Pushpa impressed the audience big time. Allu Arjun’s performance and Sukumar’s direction received top-class response from the audience. Superstar Mahesh Babu who is holidaying abroad returned back to Hyderabad and he watched Pushpa in a private screening. He took his social media page and appreciated the team of Pushpa. He called Allu Arjun’s performance sensational and Sukumar’s direction honest.

“@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign. @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest… a class apart. @ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you’re a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys!” posted Mahesh Babu. Allu Arjun is on a break and he will join the sets off Pushpa 2 soon.