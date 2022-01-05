Is YSRCP using Mudragada, Ganta to rob TDP’s Kapu votes?

The TDP is watching the developments among the Kapu community with alarm. With the community leaders talking of a caste conglomerate to grab power in 2024, the TDP is worried that this could be a plan aimed at eating into the TDP support base. The TDP has banked on the Kapu votes to regain power in 2024. Now, Kapu community leaders are threatening to usurp the carefully held vote bank.

The TDP insiders feel that the alienation of the BC and the Kapu voters is the chief cause for the party’s stunning defeat in 2019. It feels that while the BCs are slowly but surely coming back to the TDP and efforts are underway to bring back the Kapus. The party’s assessment is that the Kapus are slowly moving away from the ruling YSRCP. The party is also trying to forge an alliance with the Jana Sena with Kapu votes in mind.

But now Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham is making an effort to polarise the Kapus. This would only cause a division in the Kapu votes. This would also wean away some Kapu leaders from the TDP. The TDP is now probing into who is behind the latest political activism among the Kapu community

The TDP feels that the YSRCP is behind this move. Mudragada, a known YSRCP-backer and turncoat politician Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who made several attempts to join the YSRCP after the 2019 elections, are being propped up by the YSRCP.