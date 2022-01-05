Its Duvvada vs Perada in North Andhra YSRCP

The ruling YSRCP is fast becoming a haven for group fights and battles for supremacy. Already, intense groupism has marred the ruling party in Rayalaseema and Palnadu. Now, even in North Andhra, differences between leaders are threatening to weaken the party. The battle of one-upmanship between party leaders Duvvada Srinivas and Perada Tilak is blowing up into a full-scale war in Tekkali constituency of Srikakulam district.

As part of the efforts aimed at containing the influence of TDP MLA and party AP unit president Atchen Naidu, YS Jagan promoted both Duvvada and Perada in a significant way. Duvvada was made an MLC, while Perada was made the chairperson of the Kalinga Corporation. Instead of weakening Atchen Naidu, these two leaders are fighting among themselves.

Recently, the anti-Duvvada group held a meeting in Tekkali and demanded that Duvvada Srinivas be removed from the post of constituency incharge. It is an open secret that Perada Tilak is behind the meeting. Not to be outdone, the Duvvada group too met at Tekkali and took to social media to attack Perada Tilak. This group alleged that Atchen Naidu was behind the anti-Duvvada group.

The ruling party leaders are watching these developments with alarm. The party leadership is now said to be talking to both Duvvada and Perada groups. They want both the groups to bury their differences and work for the party. However, nobody seems to be listening.