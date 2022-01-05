Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins NBK’s Next

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar received wide accolades for her performance in Krack and Naandhi that released last year. The actress now bagged an opportunity in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film that will be helmed by Gopichand Malineni. The makers made an official announcement about the same today. The film is rumored to be titled Jai Balayya and the shoot commences this month. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Kannada actor Duniya Vijay will be playing the lead antagonist.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been picking up challenging roles and Gopichand Malineni roped her once again after working with her in Krack. The details about her role are kept under wraps for now. Thaman is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film releases at the end of this year.