RGV and Nagababu: Previous fight and current reconciliation

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma and mega brother Nagababu used to have war of words earlier. But it seems they have reconciled now. Details as follows.

Nagababu and RGV fight in the past:

During the pre release function of Chiranjeevi comeback film Khaidi number 150, Nagababu made surprise attack on RGV and Yandamuri for their previous derogatory comments on mega family. While Yandamuri apologised for the derogatory comments he made in the past, RGV retaliated by making series of comments on Nagababu, and commented that he is leading un-jabardast life. But RGV deleted his Twitter account after couple of days and came back to social media several months later only. Even before elections also he targeted Pawan Kalyan and mega family.

Reconciliation between RGV and Nagababu now:

Probably first time after that issue, Nagababu and RGV reconciled now. As RGV dared to question the ruling YSRCP government in the issue of movie ticket prices, entire industry is appreciating his guts. His questions to cinematography minister trending in the state now. Nagababu appreciated his comments and retweeted RGV questions.

You're absolutely right… And you took the questions right out of my mouth… @RGVzoomin https://t.co/OcePNWtnNj — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) January 4, 2022

Nagababu commented that “ You’re absolutely right… And you took the questions right out of my mouth… @RGVzoomin“. RGV responded to it by saying, “ Thank you Naga Babu Garu ..I hope more people from our industry will address this issue“.

We need to wait and see whether they will continue the same rapport in the future as well.