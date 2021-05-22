Noted PRO BA Raju passed away

Telugu film industry’s top PRO and producer BA Raju garu breathed his last yesterday night due to the fluctuations in diabetes and cardiac arrest. He worked as a PRO for more than 1000 films and Tollywood is left in deep shock with his untimely and sudden demise. BA Raju maintained a healthy relationship with all the actors and directors. With more than three decades in Telugu film industry, BA Raju is a well-wisher and close friend for most of the Telugu actors. He owns Superht magazine and his wife B Jaya passed away couple of years ago.

The entire film fraternity mourned his demise. All the top actors and directors took their official social media handles to offer their condolences for the family of BA Raju. Rest in peace BA Raju garu. Telugu film industry will badly miss you.