Dr Sudhakar dies: Naidu demands Rs 1 Cr ex gratia

Narsipatnam Dalit doctor Dr. Sudhakar died in Visakhapatnam due to a heart attack. The suspended doctor passed away just a few weeks left for the CBI court to give its final order in his case. The Dalit doctor faced trouble ever since a video went viral on social media with his open comments against the YCP Government and the AP Police over negligence of Covid-19. He complained of the doctors not being given masks and PPEs at that time.

Later, Dr. Sudhakar was beaten up, hands tied up, bundled into an autorickshaw and admitted into a mental hospital at the advice of the KGH Hospital doctors. He was branded as mad and was suspended over a year ago. A CBI investigation was ordered by the AP High Court. He eventually died before he could get justice from the courts.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu demanded Rs. 1 Cr ex gratia to the doctor’s family. He said the doctor met with a tragic end just because of the unchecked victimisation by the Jagan Reddy Government. Dr. Sudhakar was targetted just for asking for masks and safety equipment. He was tortured physically and psychologically. YCP goons gave threats to him and his family members.