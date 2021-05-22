Modi shock to Jagananna, YSR cash programmes

The BJP Government at the Centre has come out with a master plan to get full control on the implementation of all its 57 programmes in the respective States. It will no longer release Central funds directly to the State Governments. Also, funds will be released in four phases every year. Funds will be released only when 75 percent of funds would be spent with proof of works in the previous phase.

This has come as a rude shock to the AP government. For long, the BJP AP leaders have been complaining that Jagan Reddy has become a ‘sticker CM’ by using the Central funds for his programmes. They also complained to the Centre over how the AP government was giving more publicity to its Jagananna and YSR direct benefit transfer schemes while using the Central funds for the same.

The diversion of the NREGS funds for the YCP cash transfer schemes became a big issue. Now, no more diversion will be possible for Jagananna programmes. There will be round-the-year monitoring through nodal agencies formed by the Central Government. Bank accounts will be opened for each Central programme.

Also, there will be Central funds only when matching grants are released from the State. Too much hype on Jagananna, YSR programmes is proving disastrous. No doubt, AP would have to depend more on loans for its cash transfer schemes.