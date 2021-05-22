Prabhas to flaunt off his abs for Salaar

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar, a high voltage actioner that is directed by Prashanth Neel. The first schedule of the film got completed and a high voltage action episode was canned. The shoot resumes in Hyderabad soon and Prabhas plays the role of a don in the film. In one of the action episodes, Prabhas will show off his ripped six-pack look in Salaar. The actor will go shirtless for the action episode which will be shot soon.

Salaar is carrying terrific expectations and the film is announced for summer 2022 release. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and there are a lot of speculations about the rest of the cast. Hombale Films are producing this pan-Indian project. Prabhas is also shooting for Adipurush, a mythological drama in the direction of Om Raut.