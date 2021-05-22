Final rites of BA Raju held

The entire Telugu film industry woke up with a shock that BA Raju is no more. The film fraternity is shattered with the news and most of them offered their condolences and expressed their grief through their official social media handles because of the covid situation. BA Raju was admitted to CARE Hospitals couple of days ago due to the low sugar levels and he passed away at 11:30 PM last night due to cardiac arrest.

The final rites of him are held at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills today. BA Raju is survived by two sons who completed all the formalities today. BA Raju who worked for over 1500 films as a PRO had cordial relations with each and every actor, director of Telugu cinema. Known to be a person with extreme positiveness, BA Raju never landed into controversy in his career which spanned four decades. Telugu film industry will badly miss BA Raju garu.