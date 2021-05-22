RGV loose talk on Anandayya, Netizens befitting reply

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma made sharp comments on Anandayya, who is giving hope to Covid patients by distributing his medicine for free. However, Netizens gave befitting replies to RGV’s comments. Details as below. For the beginners on the topic, Anandayya is from Nellore District and recently started giving the native medicine to people who are suffering from Corona. It seems his family has been in this kind of job from generations. As some of the patients recovered after taking his medicine and the word of mouth spread fast, people started queuing up to his place. Soon he is all over social media and then mainstream media. However there is debate going on how scientific is his medicine. Various teams of government are currently studying his medicine to decide whether he should be allowed to continue distributing his medicine or not.

Meanwhile, RGV made sharp comments on Anandayya. He passed sarcastic comments on him. He wrote on this Twitter handle, “If ANANDYYA’S treatment of pouring heated honey into a Corona patients eyes along with a mixture of neem leaves pulp etc is proving to be more effective than Pfizer , Bharat biotech and poonawala etc what am I supposed to believe in as a innocent citizen ? Just asking ! If ICMR gives a positive on ANANDAYYA ‘S treatment, will @WHO scientists be parashootng on Nellore districts,Krishna. Pattananam ..Just asking. Hey Sir ANANDAYYA ji, Am ok with mouth , nose and even ears, but I am so zapped with what’s the connection of the eyes with Lungs ..Just asking ! So will the government now stop the transfer of funds to Bharat biotech , poonawala ,Sputnikwaka etc and divert them to Anandayya..Just asking !”

However, Netizens gave befitting replies to RGV’S comments. Some replied, ”

Anandayya is trying to save people’s lives. See his good intention. He is not trying to rob away money like many who are cheating people by doing black marketing in the name of oxygen cylinders, vaccines, others, etc.” Some others poked at RGV by saying, ” Even I heard Christopher Nolan is coming to Hyderabad to release his next movies in your SPARK OTT “. Some others replied, ” RGV, if you have pain in your *** will you take the tablets through your *** or by mouth” to answer his question on link between eyes and lungs.

Overall, RGV has once again made some irresponsible comments and drew ire from Netizens.