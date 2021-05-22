Sonu Sood announces oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh

Actor Sonu Sood took to social media on Saturday to announce that he would be setting up a couple of oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh in June.

“Very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India,” Sonu Sood tweeted.

The actor has been arranging oxygen concentrators and other necessary equipment for Covid patients as India battles the second wave of the pandemic. He also regularly communicates with netizens reaching out to him on Twitter and other platforms seeking oxygen and other necessities.

Sonu recently took to social media to warn netizens again fraudsters using his name to extract money from people.

Sonu Sood reacted to a user’s tweet who shared how she allegedly got calls from Sonu Sood Foundation asking her to pay Rs 10,000 for membership.

Reacting to the post on Friday, Sonu tweeted: “Anyone who asks for money is a fake. Please don’t fall in any trap. My services are FREE. @SoodFoundation.”