Lockdown fight between police and power departments in TS!

The ongoing lockdown in Telangana has led to fighting between the police and power departments.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday ordered collectors and SPs in all districts to enforce lockdown more strictly from Saturday as more people and vehicles are coming onto the roads despite lockdown.

With this DGP and police commissioners have issued strict instructions to policemen to enforce lockdown strictly.

Following this, police started beating up people with lathis whoever were seen on the roads on Saturday. They did not bother to verify whether the people coming on to the roads were attending emergency duties or not.

Police have beaten up power staff who are supposed to attend emergency duties and ensure 24×7 power supply.

With this, power staff in Nalgonda and Hyderabad districts went on flash strike and stopped power supply to protest against police highhandedness.

Power minister Jagadish Reddy complained to DGP against police highhandedness and directed him to take action against police who attacked power staff despite showing their ID cards and despite power staff were exempted from lockdown.

The power staff resumed power supply only after police assured to take action against errant policemen.