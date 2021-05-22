High Court notices to AP Govt on Sawhney appointment

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has once again given notices to the AP Government based on a fresh petition that challenged the appointment of State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney. The petitioner’s advocate said that the appointment of Ms. Sawhney was unconstitutional and in violation of the Supreme Court orders. The petitioner sought the removal of Ms. Sawhney from the post immediately.

The High Court admitted the petition, took up hearing and issued notices to the Government for its response. Since yesterday, there has been an all out attack on the SEC from the Opposition parties. The High Court had questioned the suitability of Ms. Sawhney for the post of SEC earlier while cancelling the MPTC and ZPTC elections. The judges of the AP High Court have been freely expressing their observations against the Jagan Reddy regime freely now.

The judges were especially unhappy with the way additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy spoke in an objectionable tone in front of the High Court a few days back. With respect to Ms. Sawhney, the High Court started highlighting how she had deliberately overlooked and made the Supreme Court order lifeless and redundant.

Petitioner Regu Mahesh was contending that Ms. Sawhney had enjoyed a position of profit in her capacity as CM’s Advisor prior to becoming the State Election Commissioner. This was against the rules and hence her appointment should be withdrawn.