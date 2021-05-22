Harish, Vinod Kumar step in to isolate Etala in Huzurabad!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has roped in finance minister T Harish Rao and former MP B Vinod Kumar to take on Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar has been handling Huzurabad affairs ever since KCR dismissed Eatala from his cabinet.

However, KCR is reportedly not happy with Gangula’s efforts in isolating Eatala from TRS leaders and cadre in Huzurabad.

KCR deputed Harish Rao and Vinod Kumar to ensure that none of the local TRS leaders and cadre in Huzurabad go with Eatala and they should continue in TRS.

Harish and Vinod on Saturday held a meeting with local TRS leaders and cadre at ministers quarters in Hyderabad.

They included MPTCs, ZPTCs, ward members, councillors of local bodies in Huzurabad constituency. They managed to convince them to leave Eatala and remain in TRS.

KCR asked Harish and Vinod to tour Huzurabad after lockdown and brace up party leaders and cadre to face bypoll against Etala.