Notification today for MLC elections: TRS, YSRCP victory a foregone conclusion

There is anticipation and anxiety in the TRS circles over the MLC elections in Telangana. The notification will be issued on Tuesday for the six vacancies in the council. The last date for filing of nominations is November 16. However, the victory of the TRS candidates is a foregone conclusion as the TRS has an unassailable majority in the assembly.

The TRS has 103 MLAs. Its ally MIM has seven. The total votes of TRS are 110. The Congress has six seats and the BJP has three seats. To get an MLC, one needs ten votes. So there is no possibility of an opposition candidate becoming an MLC as even the combined strength of the Opposition is one less than the minimum votes required.

The only point of interest is who will be nominated to the council. As of now, the names of former deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari, former speaker Sirikonda Madhusudana Chary, Warangal’s Ravinder Rao, former Telangana TDP president LV Ramana, former chairperson of the legislative council Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Padi Kaushik Reddy, Kotireddy of Nagarjua Sagar and Dalit leader Errolla Srinivas are in circulation. Six of them would be nominated.

In Andhra Pradesh too, a similar situation exists There are three seats up for grabs and the YSRCP has a complete dominance in the assembly. It can easily win all the three seats. The election is merely of an academic interest.