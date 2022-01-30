NTR and Koratala Siva film set for Launch

Young Tiger NTR is on a break after he is done with the shoot of RRR. The actor signed his next film that will be directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is a pan-Indian attempt and the shoot commences soon. The movie will have its official launch on February 7th with a grand pooja ceremony. Though Pooja Hegde was considered for the heroine’s role, the makers finalized Alia Bhatt as the leading lady in this untitled film. Tamil music sensation Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music and background score.

The regular shoot will commence soon and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. The movie is said to be an action thriller that comes with a social message. NTR is cutting down his weight for the role. More details about this untitled film will be announced officially soon.